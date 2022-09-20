Jacqueline took the photo of the Queen and Prince Philip walking the main street of Stratford. Photo/ Supplied

Jacqueline took the photo of the Queen and Prince Philip walking the main street of Stratford. Photo/ Supplied

"They're lovely photos and she took them on a box camera. She was always proud of these photos."

When John Hall, of Hāwera, heard the news of Queen Elizabeth's death, he immediately went looking for his collection of photographs, to find the two his wife took when the Queen visited Stratford with her husband Prince Philip in the 1950s.

John says his late wife, Jacqueline, told him of the excitement on the day, with the main street lined with people ready to get a glimpse of the Queen and Prince Philip.

On Friday, January 8, 1954, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travelled by train from Palmerston North to Feilding, and then to Marton, Whanganui, Pātea, and Hāwera before stopping in Stratford.

The trip was part of the royal visit of 1953-54, when they travelled most of the country, visiting towns and places in New Zealand.

The photos were taken by his late wife Jacqueline while she lived in Stratford.

"She played for the Stratford Old Girls' hockey team in 1952 and 1953. When the Queen and Prince Philip visited, Jacqueline was living in Stratford so she made her way to the town's centre with her box camera."

Playing in the hockey team wasn't her only connection to Stratford, with Jacqueline attending Stratford High School and then working at a dairy by the clock tower.

"Stratford was a town she loved. She was very keen on it. When she was living there she'd bike into town from the Stratford substation each day."

John met Jacqueline in 1955 when her family moved to Hāwera.

"I married her in 1956."

At the start of their relationship, John says they'd often talk about the photos she took of the Queen.

"They're lovely photos. She managed to get out onto Stratford's main street and take the one of the Queen walking down the street with Prince Philip."

He says he is happy to have the photos, because as well as serving as a reminder of his wife, they commemorate Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

"They're really lovely photos. Jacqueline captured them excellently."