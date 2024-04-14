Producer and artistic director Reggie Gavel is bringing the International Grand Magic Show to New Plymouth in April as part of a nationwide tour.

Producer and artistic director Reggie Gavel is bringing the International Grand Magic Show to New Plymouth in April as part of a nationwide tour.

Producer and director Reggie Gavel has worked all around Aotearoa New Zealand on a wide variety of plays, musical theatre, opera, and now magic.

In his new role as artistic director for Magic Moments NZ, he is producing the International Grand Magic Show, which is touring the country and coming to TSB Showplace in New Plymouth on April 23.

The show features grand illusionist Andre Vegas, French comedy magician and circus entertainer, Jean Philippe, New Zealand magician Felicity Rogers and the mastermind magician, Mr How. Ilona Hanne caught up with Reggie Gavel to find out more about the show and the appeal of magic, no matter your age.

As well as being the artistic director and producer for the International Grand Magic Show, you are also stepping on stage yourself as master of ceremonies for it. What does that entail and why do you want to do that as well as all the other work you do on this show?

My background before producing and directing was being on stage, and I don’t get to jump onto the boards as much these days. I love the thrill and energy of being in front of a live audience, it is a feeling like no other. For this show, I start the show, introduce our amazing talent and keep things moving basically, but no singing or dancing this time round.

Magic - it seems like children all over the world are fascinated by it, and as adults we never really lose the love of it. What do you think gives magic such a universal appeal?

Do you know, even though I am surrounded by magic and work with the people who do magic, I still get amazed, which is tribute to just how good our cast is. I am never bored. I think the appeal is because there is always the question - how? It keeps people engaged because they are always trying to work out how it is done. Most of the time, when they think they know - the are wrong!

What appeals to you personally about magic, what draws you to producing shows like this?

The mystery, the thrill and the fun. Plus everyone thinks you are the coolest person in the room. As for creating a show like this one, I love entertaining people. This is a fabulous show because it has a very broad demographic so I can reach a wider audience. My mission is to bring outstanding entertainment to our local shores and this fits the bill perfectly.

The show features a wide range of magical styles or genres. Can you summarise them - what can the audience expect to see?

Gosh, there’s so much. We have grand illusions, escapes, mentalism, circus, theatre, all intertwined together.

With the increase of special effects etc, do you think audiences are getting harder to please when it comes to magic shows?

No, I don’t think so. Sometimes the simplest tricks generate the best engagement from an audience.

Who should come to this show and why?

Well it is the school holidays and kids will definitely love it, but so will mums and dads. I also think taking someone on a first date to see magic is the best idea, because it gives you something to talk about if you get a bit stuck! This is the largest show of its kind in Australia and New Zealand with things you will not have seen before so you need to be there to see something new.

Audience participation - some people love it, others are terrified of being picked on - will there be any audience participation in this show?

If you are reading this and the idea of audience participation is terrifying, then no, there won’t be. But if you are reading this and you love a bit of that - then yes!

For youngsters wanting to become magicians - what advice would you give them?

I am not a magician but I would say from my experience of working with them and being artistic myself, the old saying of practice making perfect rings true. Also, to be creative and try to be true to yourself rather than be a copycat of someone else.

So is there a magic trick very young (or old) want-to-be magician should try to learn first, and how do they find out the secret to it?

We do have the official show magic kit available for people to buy at the show. It has three great little tricks to start with, but you have to promise to keep the tricks secret.

Win: Reggie has generously given the Stratford Press a double pass to either of the New Plymouth shows for one lucky reader to win, with a magic kit to collect at the show. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with Magic Show in the subject line. Include your name and phone number in the email, and the answer to the question - what type of magic are you most looking forward to seeing at this show? Also please state whether you would prefer tickets to the afternoon show or the evening one. Competition closes at noon, Monday, April 22 and the winner will be called that afternoon.

The details:

What: The International Grand Magic Show

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

When: Tuesday, April 23, 2pm and 6pm

Tickets: Via Ticketek

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.







