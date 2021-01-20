Pukeiti Rhododendron Cream a New Zealand first in natural skincare

Pukeiti has partnered with Hayley Benseman Skincare to create Pukeiti hand and body cream. Photo/ Supplied.

Pukeiti has partnered with Hayley Benseman Skincare to create Pukeiti hand and body cream, a New Zealand first in natural skincare.

The new Pukeiti cream is believed to be the first in New Zealand to incorporate rhododendron anthopogon essential oil and is hand-blended from Hayley's workshop in Inglewood, Taranaki.

As Pukeiti hosts one of the world's largest and most diverse collections of rhododendrons, it is fitting the new cream incorporates rhododendron oil and is produced exclusively for sale at the Pukeiti gift shop.

The organic rhododendron oil is sourced from Nepal and is known for its beneficial properties including being an immune stimulant and decongestant. Pukeiti hand and body cream is blended with other locally sourced natural ingredients.

"Its been so exciting to work with Pukeiti on this cream and I know users will really feel the benefits with the rhododendron oil promoting stillness and calm and the added ingredients of kawakawa, calendula and New Zealand totara all working to help heal ailments like wounds, cuts and rashes," says Hayley.

"It really is the most luxuriously thick moisturising cream."

Hayley is certified in aroma science and is the creator of Hayley Benseman Skincare, a mindful skincare range that focuses on using local native flora and 100 per cent natural ingredients.

Pukeiti Hand and Body Cream will launch at the Pukeiti Feel Good Festival on January 31.

Hayley will host a free demonstration at 11.30am, where she will demonstrate how to make natural and effective skincare recipes from home.