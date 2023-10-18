Te Kitenga o Hina is on display at Puke Ariki Museum until April 18, 2024.

Te Kitenga o Hina is on display at Puke Ariki Museum until April 18, 2024.

New Plymouth District Council’s Puke Ariki Museum’s newest exhibition is on display.

Te Kitenga o Hina showcases maramataka - the Māori lunar calendar and the traditional farming practices of māra kai. Acting museum manager Dyane Hosler says the exhibition is an immersive experience.

“The moon’s beauty and various phases are showcased alongside stunning star constellations and will be a drawcard for all.”

The exhibition is divided into the sacred seasons of takurua [winter], kōanga [spring], raumati [summer], and ngahuru [autumn]. Each season covers cultivation and harvest timelines and sustainable growing tips.

The exhibition also features agricultural tools from Puke Ariki’s extensive collection, used in māra kai. She says there are ongoing initiatives across Taranaki to revive ancient food preservation practices.

“This exhibition explores local communities involved in this revival, passing down the māra kai traditions to future generations.”

The Details:

What: Te Kitenga o Hina exhibition

When: On display until April 18, 2024

Where: Lane Gallery, Puke Ariki Museum, New Plymouth

Cost: Free entry