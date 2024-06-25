Taranaki Regional Council are keen to hear the public's view on proposed freshwater rules.

Taranaki Regional Council staff want to hear from the public about their proposed changes to freshwater for farmers, businesses and communities.

Next week the council has four drop-in sessions for people to chat with staff about the proposal, created to improve water quality in Taranaki’s rivers and streams in the short, medium and long-term.

As part of the proposal new targets are being discussed, with staff looking to hear from people on their views of appropriate levels of E. coli, sediment and nutrients in waterways and what the limit should be for taking water from a waterway.

The targets will impact all those who use water or whose business activity impacts freshwater bodies. This includes farmers who have dairy effluent consent or consent to take water, as well as business owners with a consent to use water. Rule changes around sediment will also affect those carrying out earthworks.

Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said the drop-in events are a great opportunity for people to give feedback.

“This community conversation is really where the rubber hits the road in terms of setting the rules around how we balance competing pressures on our waterways so we want to hear from as many people as possible. We’ve been talking with the community for a couple of years now as we work towards notifying Taranaki’s Land and Freshwater Plan in 2025.”

She said after hearing the region’s views about freshwater management units, they are now asking for the vision of freshwater and the environmental outcomes people would like to see.”

“We’re also expecting to hear from people across the region who cherish our hundreds of waterways. You might be worried that freshwater ecosystems are under too much pressure or that your local stream isn’t the way you remember it. This is your chance to help shape the rules so please get involved and have your say.”

As well as talking to council staff at drop-in sessions, people can have a say online by going to www.trc.govt.nz/helpshapetherules until August 2, with two $200 Prezzy Card up for grabs for those who take part in the online consultation.

Drop-in sessions:

Thursday, June 27-Stratford: Centennial Rooms, Fenton St, 10am-1pm. Te Wera: Valley Lodge, 3560 Ohura Rd, 3pm-6.30pm

Monday, July 1- New Plymouth: Merrilands Hall, 259 Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth, 10am-1pm. Bellringer Pavilion, Pukekura Park, 5pm-8pm.