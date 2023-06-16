Stratford Library youth and children’s librarian Kate Fairhurst reads children and their teddies a story during a previous school holiday activity.

Central Taranaki children have plenty to do in July with free activities during the school holiday.

Stratford Library youth and children’s librarian Kate Fairhurst says the school holiday programme has always been popular.

“For our slime activity in the April school holidays, we had 95 tamariki turn up.”

The theme of the July school holiday programme is reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“We’ve decided on this theme as our programme takes place during plastic-free July.”

The programme will also have Puanga-themed activities, so children can celebrate the start of the Māori New Year.

“We will have fun activities to celebrate. Our starry night celebration is back in Propsero Place this year so that’s something to look forward to. This year it takes place during the school holidays because that’s where Puanga falls this year. It’s really exciting.”

The programme isn’t for only young children, she says, with activities for high school-age students too.

“We have tailored the programme so there is something for everyone to enjoy these school holidays.”

The fun isn’t just at the library, she says, with great activities planned at Wai o Rua –Stratford Aquatic Centre.

“These children and their families make connections with the staff at the local library and pool which is good.”

She says with so many things happening locally, children don’t have to travel far to be entertained.

“It’s always good to get out of the house and we have so many fun things happening that are local. Make the most of our local facilities and come along to one or more of the activities.”

The Details:

What: Stratford District School Holiday Programme

When: July school holiday

Where: Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre and Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre

More information: Go to www.stratford.govt.nz for the full programme



