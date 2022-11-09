Jasmine Harrison, who runs Primo It Forward, says the scheme has helped more than 20 families. Photo/ Supplied

Jasmine Harrison, who runs Primo It Forward, says the scheme has helped more than 20 families. Photo/ Supplied

Primo broadband aims to make this Christmas a connected one for three Taranaki families.

As part of its annual scheme called Primo It Forward, it's looking for three families that could do with a bit of a hand in the form of free internet for a year.

Jasmine Harrison, who runs Primo It Forward, says the scheme has helped more than 20 families over its eight years.

"We just do it because it's a chance for us to do something for families that might just need one less bill to pay. I mean, that's all of us, but some need it more."

People can nominate the families and give a bit of background to them.

"The scheme is really aimed at people with children at school age or at early-childhood education age where a connection is going to make a big difference in their lives," Jasmine says.

If a family is in a fibre area, she says Primo will connect them up to its Ultra Fast Home Broadband, or if they are in a rural area, they can be connected with Primo's wireless broadband system.

"Either way, we'll get them up and running no worries."

Nominations are open now and close December 4. To nominate a family, click here. For more information, click here