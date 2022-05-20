The team at Maryann rest home in Stratford were pretty in pink on Friday. Photo / supplied

On Fridays they wear pink, well on Friday, May 20 they did anyway.

The team at Stratford's Maryann rest home and hospital on Brecon Rd swapped their usual clothes for pink shirts on Friday to support the global anti-bullying Pink Shirt Day.

As well as wearing shades of māwhero (pink) for the day, the team also served up delicious pink cupcakes as well as joining with residents to enjoy live entertainment from Marion Rivers.

