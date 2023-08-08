The earring was found on Broadway in Stratford. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Hāwera woman wants to return an earring to its rightful owner.

Deidre Bryant says on Saturday, August 5, she visited Stratford and while there, found the earring on Broadway.

“I found it on the road outside a shop on Stratford’s main street. I think I was there around lunchtime.”

She expects the owner of the earring will be “missing it dearly”, and she hopes they can be reunited with it soon.

“I will keep hold of it for now and people can contact me and describe the earring and I’ll return it. I’m sure this has a lot of value to the owner and that they’d like to have it in their possession again.”

If you think this may be your earring, text Deidre on 021 237 3760.