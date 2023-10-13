(From left): Margaret Foley, Robyn Smaller and Donna Hitchcock with some of the pottery they'll have for sale.

Three Taranaki potters are once again joining forces for an upcoming exhibition.

Stratford artists Donna Hitchcock and Robyn Smaller, along with Midhirst artist Margaret Foley, will showcase their work at Eltham’s Village Gallery during the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival (October 27- November 5).

Donna says the three artists have held exhibitions at the Village Gallery together during the annual festival for over 10 years.

“It’s a great gallery that Robyn and I are committee members of. It’s a volunteer-run gallery that we enjoy supporting. They have always supported us, so we like to support them.”

The trio first met when Margaret hosted beginners’ pottery classes at Stratford High School over 25 years ago.

“I went along as it was something I wanted to try. Since then, we’ve gotten our kilns and we’ve never stopped. It is a great hobby.”

This year, Robyn will have her work on display at Norfolk Hall at the same time, as she has also entered the Taranaki Arts Trail, says Donna.

“She’s been busy preparing works for the exhibition and the trail.”

Donna always looks forward to the exhibition.

“The exhibition gives us motivation to complete our work. It’s a lot of work, but it’s also fun.”

The highlight is meeting new people, she says.

“I like talking to the people visiting the region for the festival. It always gives me a nice buzz.”

There will be a range of garden and home decor for sale, says Donna.

“We make items that will appeal to visitors attending the festival. We’ve had good selling success in the past. We hope it’s the same this year.”

It’s a cash-and-carry exhibition, meaning people who buy the art can take it home on the day.

“We will have artworks to replace the ones that sell.”

Donna says the Village Gallery will be open each day during the festival.

“After November 5, the gallery will be open Wednesday to Saturday.”

Donna is unsure if they’ll exhibit at the Village Gallery next year. Due to low volunteer numbers, the gallery may close.

“This gallery has been operating for over 20 years. It would be sad to see it close - however, there aren’t enough volunteers to keep it open.”

She says being a volunteer has a lot of perks.

“Committee members can sell their artworks here. If you love art or are an artist with some free time, we’d love to hear from you.”

The Details:

What: The Potters exhibition

When: Opening Wednesday, October 25 and open daily from 10am-3pm until November 5. After November 5, the gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am-3pm

Where: The Village Gallery, 166 High Street, Eltham

Other: To enquire about becoming a volunteer member, visit the gallery during its open hours