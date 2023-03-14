Stratford's Positive Ageing Group is inviting senior citizens to dive into free movement sessions at the pool.

Stratford's Positive Ageing Group is inviting senior citizens to dive into free movement sessions at the pool.

Stratford’s Positive Ageing Group is inviting senior citizens to dive into free movement sessions at Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre.

The classes, on offer as part of the Positive Ageing Forum on March 30, include a strength and balance line dancing class out of the water, a deep-water aqua class, and an in-water boogie session.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzk says the Positive Ageing Group wants to encourage over-65s in Stratford to have a bit of fun.

“Getting out and doing new things, moving our bodies for health, and having a good chat is important at any age. But sometimes people need a bit of an incentive, and that’s where our free classes come in. Don’t feel shy. Come and see what the new pool offers our older community. Enjoy the lunch we put on and enjoy yourself.”

Stratford’s Positive Ageing Group is made up of representatives from groups that serve the district’s senior community.

The Positive Ageing Forum pool classes are suitable for a variety of fitness and mobility levels.

To register for one of the free classes, contact community development officer Vanessa Fischer at VFischer@stratford.govt.nz or phone 06 765 6099.

Positive Ageing Forum free activities: