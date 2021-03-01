Positive Ageing Forum provides chance to hear about important topics

The March forum takes place on March 18. Photo/ Supplied

An upcoming Stratford Positive Ageing forum will provide the opportunity to connect with like-minded people and hear about important topics.

Positive Ageing chairwoman Gloria Webby says the forums are a great chance for people to be updated about the changes happening in Stratford.

"As well as being informed about projects in the community, changes in the way we do our banking and digital know-how, there will be time to ask those curly questions and have answers 'straight from the horse's mouth'. There will also be some musical entertainment and time to have a talk over lunch, I encourage everyone to come along, the more the merrier."

The speakers for the March forum include mayor Neil Volzke giving the mayor's update, Grant Commerford from TSB Bank speaking about banking services, and Kerrin Feaver and Jane Roguski speaking about better digital features for seniors and other services.

After the forum there will be the chance to have a cuppa and a bite to eat for lunch.

This event is made possible with the support of Taranaki Electricity Trust and Stratford District Council.

• The details:

What: Stratford Positive Ageing Group.

When: Thursday March 18.

Where: The Salvation Army.

Tickets: Gold coin entry, register on eventbrite.co.nz or by contacting the Stratford i-SITE and Library. Register by March 16 for catering purposes.