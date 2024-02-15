Participants at last year's Toko School Trail Bike Ride. The event raised $10,000 for the school.

Lots of muddy fun will raise funds for Toko School next month.

The Toko School Trail Bike Ride is a long-standing tradition in the community, says principal Kim Waite.

“It’s started long before I started here and it continues to grow and is heavily supported every year.”

The trail ride is the school’s annual fundraiser, with money raised funding school projects and resources, she says.

Last year 300 people attended the trail ride, raising $10,000 for the school.

“These funds were used by Friends of Toko School to upgrade the sandpit area for our children.”

Two courses are organised for the event, making it suitable for both adults and children.

“We have a 30km track running over multiple farms for the adults and a shorter track for the children. If kids are under 16 years old, they need adult supervision.”

Kim says riders can register on the day and don’t need to bring a packed lunch.

“We’ll have plenty of food and drink for sale on the day.”

She says the community always supports the event.

“Without the farmers who let us use their paddocks for the event and all the people that spend countless hours organising, it wouldn’t be possible. Preparing an event like this takes a lot of work and I’d like to thank all of those who come together and support our school.”

The Details:

What: Toko School Trail Bike Ride

When: Sunday, March 3. Gates open 10am-2pm

Where: Start and finish Toko Rd

Cost: $30 adults, kids $10. Cash only

Other: Barbecue food and drink available on the day







