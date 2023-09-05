A good cause is hitting the catwalk this month, when Runway for Refuge takes place.

New Zealand Fashion Week might be over for the year, but Taranaki fashion fans can still get their designer fix with Runway for Refuge taking place next week.

The popular event, a fundraiser for Taranaki Women’s Refuge, will feature stunning new designer clothing and accessories from a range of great designers, says Neisha Herbert, Runway for Refuge event manager.

On the night, 10 models will take to the catwalk showcasing a fantastic range of items, all of which will be available for sale on the night The ten models are all locals, says Neisha, and all are familiar with the catwalk, having modelled at last year’s event

“They are all locals who do it both for fun and the love of the cause.”

She says the items featured come from over 20 New Zealand designers including Trelise Cooper, Commoners, Mahsa, Brooke Barrett, Marle and Standard Issue.

“The clothing and accessories are all donated to us by NZ designers who want to get behind an incredible night,”

Guests get more than just a fashion show and auction on the night, says Neisha.

“Guests will receive a welcome drink, access to racks of brand-new designer items to purchase at discounted prices, raffles, tables have platters and bottles of wine, there will be a custom-made proof and stock cocktail available, and the release of the first-ever artist-designed TWR T-shirt. They also get to listen to world bantam weight boxing champ Mea Motu being interviewed on the night and, of course, watch the runway show.”

There are also some silent auctions taking place during the evening, she says.

“There is a huge range of silent auction items available, including packages for weekends away, experiences, handbags, a party package and even a bridal package. There are in fact over 35 silent auctions this year.”

Organisers are expecting more than 300 people to attend the nights, and the event is clearly popular — tables sold out in three minutes and seats in just under 14 minutes. Last year the event raised about $40,000.00 after costs, says Neisha.

“And we are hoping to exceed that amount this year.”

She says the evening is a fantastic way to support a vital local charity.

“It’s the perfect event for fashion lovers who love a great night out with their girlfriends, and want to be part of a night celebrating women and NZ fashion.”

Neisha says the event is possible thanks to the support from ticket buyers and the designers themselves, as well as everyone involved behind the scenes making sure the event is a success.

“Runway for Refuge was born from the incredible support we have received from the New Zealand fashion industry. Without the amazing donations we receive from New Zealand designers, this event wouldn’t exist.”



