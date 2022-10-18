The pop-up shop was well attended by plenty of happy shoppers keen to find a fashionable bargain and support a great local charity. Photo / supplied

This year's Taranaki Women's Refuge pop-up shop event was a success for shoppers and the cause it raises funds for, says Taranaki Women's Refuge relationships manager Shona Smith.

"We are simply thrilled at such a successful outcome for our pop-up shop 2022. The pop-up is such a wonderful community event and we just couldn't do it without all of the many businesses, volunteers, organisations and individuals who step up to be involved, donate or attend."

She says this year's event was the most successful since it started eight years ago, raising $72,249 before expenses, of which they don't have many, she adds.

"It takes a village and a chief," says Shona, who has plenty of praise for pop-up shop co-ordinator Suzanne Wallworth.

"The pop-up shop takes more than six months of planning and someone with a strong sense of the event and excellent work ethic."

The amount raised this year is invaluable, says Shona.

"As we have only been able to hold two fundraising events this year we were particularly reliant on community support for Runway for Refuge and the pop-up shop. On top of this, some funders continue to face the impacts of Covid-19, so we are noticing a decline in how much they are able to grant. To have this amount raised by the pop-up shop is just an awesome feeling."

The money raised goes to a range of areas where there are shortfalls currently, she says, to enable Taranaki Women's Refuge to continue to offer its full range of services.

"We also hope to create a backstop so that we can ensure Taranaki Women's Refuge is secure and able to continue to provide support for generations to come."

That support is given in a variety of ways, she says. The team at Taranaki Women's Refuge have answered 1708 calls to their crisis line over the past 12 months. In the same time frame, they have also provided 114 safe nights in their safe house and installed 24 home security alarms.