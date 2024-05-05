Some of the cast of the upcoming Legally Blonde production by Spotswood College during rehearsals.

An upcoming pop-up Broadway night, called Rising Stars, is all about making sure rangatahi can access the arts, according to producer Antony Saywell.

Saywell said the event was inspired by a previous pop-up Broadway event he had produced last year.

“After the success of that, it was important to share this experience with the next generation of performers,” he said.

That next generation of performers is made up of Spotswood College students, who are busy getting ready for their school production of Legally Blonde.

Marie Hunneyball, the college pouarahi (head) of the performing arts faculty, said the cost of putting on a show like Legally Blonde can reach $15,000.

A third of that amount covers the hire of rehearsal materials, backing tracks and licensing, she said, while the remaining $10,000 covers things like lighting, sound systems, microphones, wardrobe, set building, make-up and hair products.

Hunneyball said fundraising events like Rising Stars mean the cast can focus on their performance, rather than worry about cost of all the things needed for the production.

“We also, on principle, don’t charge our students for taking part. We don’t believe money, or lack of it, should be a barrier to experiences like this. Any financial support means less effort for us with regards to fundraising.”

That financial support is something Saywell knows a pop-up Broadway event can help provide a little of, with the last event having been a successful fundraiser for Taranaki-based dance group The Dance Project.

“Once I got involved with Spotswood College as musical director for Legally Blonde and the discussion of how to fund such a big musical project came up, it seemed fitting to produce Rising Stars right here at Spotswood.”

There was no lack of talent to choose from when it came to setting the line-up for Rising Stars, said Saywell.

“We have seven students, three teachers and three local performers hitting the stage for Rising Stars. We have multiple special guests including two teachers performing a duet.”

Musical numbers will cover a range of popular Broadway show tunes, including Wicked, Hairspray and Little Shop of Horrors, said Saywell, with performers choosing the songs they will perform.

The cast of Legally Blonde also had a say in the choice of musical for this year’s Spotswood College production, said Hunneyball, with the discussion starting in 2023.

“We wanted student voice. It’s their show and they need a say in what we do each year.”

The show has to choose the specific talent they have at the school at any point, she said.

“There’s no point in doing West Side Story, for instance, if you don’t have a core of good male dancers.”

Hunneyball is passionate about ensuring rangatahi can access the arts, and said school productions such as Legally Blonde are often the doorway into that world for students.

“I have had several ex pupils go on to be professional performers, in film, TV and on stage and they all cite experiences like this as being the ‘thing’ that sparked their addiction to performing.”

Performers need an audience, she said.

“Please come and support this. If you want to access the performing arts in the future, to have music to listen to, theatres and gigs to go to, these are the performers of your future.”

It’s thanks to the support of volunteers such as Saywell and the others involved in both the school production and the pop-up event, that rangatahi can access the world of performing arts, she said.

“You cannot underestimate the positive impact something like this can have on a teenager’s wellbeing, sense of belonging and positive mental health.”

The details

What: Rising Stars, a pop-up Broadway event

When: Saturday, May 11, 7.30pm

Where: Spotswood College hall

Tickets: $20, $10 for students. Available via Eventbrite



