The evening will be packed with talent, says producer Antony Saywell.

Talent doesn’t have to be typecast, says Antony Saywell.

With that in mind, and through the not for profit group Guild Of Arts Taranaki - GOAT - Antony is the producer of a one night only Pop Up Broadway event in New Plymouth this month.

Featuring eight “very talented” Taranaki-based performers, Antony says the evening will be a fantastic evening of entertainment.

Antony says each of the cast chose something they have always wanted to perform to an audience.

“Lots of people have a particular song or role they have always dreamed of performing, but haven’t been able to. Maybe because they tried out for that role but didn’t get it, but maybe because it is a traditionally female role and they are male, or vice versa. So this night, we are giving some very talented performers the chance to sing that song to an audience, who we know are going to be really appreciative and give them all the applause they deserve.”

The eight performers, Amy Bellomo, Chris Murray, Elicia-May Hitchcock, Ella Coulton, Jazz Gallagher, Jenny Bennett, Kelsey McEwan and Regan Tate, have each selected two songs to perform on the night.

“It’s going to be a really great night as every one of these performers is so talented, and really will bring something special to the stage.”

Not only is the evening giving the eight performers on stage the chance to achieve a dream - singing the song of their dreams - but it is also helping some other Taranaki performers achieve their dreams too, says Antony.

“A portion of the profits from the evening will be donated directly to The Dance Project to support their fundraising for a planned trip to Australia next year.”

The Details

What: Pop Up Broadway

When: Saturday, August 19, 7pm

Where: New Plymouth Little Theatre

Details: Tickets available from www.tickettailor.com