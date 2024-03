Police cars are parked outside the building on Romeo St, Stratford. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A set of bones have been found at the old nurses’ home in Stratford.

They were discovered at the vacant property on Romeo Street by a demolition crew. Police were alerted to the discovery at about 10.15am.

A police spokesperson said a scene examination would be carried out and inquiries made to determine if the bones are human and whether there are any suspicious circumstances.