A multi-vehicle crash in Stratford, Taranaki on Saturday, September 7 left one vehicle on fire. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A multi-car crash in Stratford on Saturday, September 7 which left one vehicle on fire and one person taken to hospital, resulted in State Highway 3 Broadway between Stratford’s two roundabouts being closed for several hours.

Fire, ambulance and police attended the incident, on the Broadway and Regan St intersection on Saturday, September 7.

Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade acting chief fire officer Kevan Old said the brigade arrived at the scene at 5pm and were there until 8.45pm.

“We were initially called for a car on fire which was fully involved when we arrived at the scene. Luckily, no one was trapped in any of the four vehicles.”

A police spokesperson said some of the people involved in the incident left the scene before police arrived, and have yet to be located.