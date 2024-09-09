Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Police appeal for witnesses following four vehicle crash on Saturday night

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
A multi-vehicle crash in Stratford, Taranaki on Saturday, September 7 left one vehicle on fire. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A multi-car crash in Stratford on Saturday, September 7 which left one vehicle on fire and one person taken to hospital, resulted in State Highway 3 Broadway between Stratford’s two roundabouts being closed for several hours.

Fire, ambulance and police attended the incident, on the Broadway and Regan St intersection on Saturday, September 7.

Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade acting chief fire officer Kevan Old said the brigade arrived at the scene at 5pm and were there until 8.45pm.

“We were initially called for a car on fire which was fully involved when we arrived at the scene. Luckily, no one was trapped in any of the four vehicles.”

A police spokesperson said some of the people involved in the incident left the scene before police arrived, and have yet to be located.

“Occupants of two vehicles had fled the scene on foot leaving the two vehicles behind.”

The spokesperson said police are keen to hear from any witnesses to the accident itself or who know any other information in relation to the crash.

“Police are currently seeking any witnesses to come forward in relation to this crash quoting file number 240908/5896.”

While some of the people involved had fled the scene, others required medical attention on site, with two ambulances called to the scene, said a Hato Hone St John spokesperson.

“They assessed two patients in minor conditions, one patient was transported to Hāwera Hospital.”

Old said after the fire was out, the brigade provided traffic management at the scene.

“We secured and completely blocked the scene on the main road.”

He said the volunteer firefighters worked “quickly and efficiently” to manage the incident.

“They did an outstanding job.”

He said it’s been a busy time for the volunteer brigade, saying they had responded to 13 callouts in the past seven days.




Save

