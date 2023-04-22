Trevor Landers is looking for people from Eastern Taranaki who are interested in submitting their poems for the book. Photo / Alyssa Smith

An anthology of stories and poems celebrating Eastern Taranaki and its people will be published.

Mātātuhi Taranaki journal editor Trevor Landers is looking for people to share their poetry and have it included in the book.

“We have already received a great response, with 160 pages for the book so far, but we’re looking for more. I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing various people in Eastern Taranaki, each with their own interesting and unique story. Of particular interest is an 87-year-old former scrub-cutter who cut scrub from Whangamōmona Valley all the way to Tāngarākau with his workers. I also spoke to Whangamōmona’s first lady Marge Kennard, and Tracey Haskell and Brent O’Sullivan. I also visited Cairn Hill and spoke to the lovely couple there.”

He says Mātātuhi Taranaki is looking at moving away from publishing two journals per year, instead electing to publish one book each year.

They started this journey with their first book, Ngā Pūrehu Kapohau: a homage to Pātea, Waverley, Waitatora and the surrounding districts to be released at the end of the year.

“I was astonished by the response to this. We had first-time poets submit their work at an automatically publishable standard. The community deserves kudos for their work.”

Trevor says he and his co-editor Dr Vaughan Rapatahana are looking to continue sharing stories from Taranaki, with their next book based on the Ngāti Maru rohe.

“The works will focus on the Ngāti Maru rohe, celebrating East Taranaki from Pembroke to Puniwhakau and Toko to Tāngarākau.”

They will have help from fellow editors Tamzyn Pue and Rumatike Timu.

“They are both cultural advisers in Ngāti Maru, with their depth of understanding culture and the language.”

The book will be bilingual he says, with te reo Māori and English versions of the poems and stories.

“We want to leave a legacy and give people something that will help aid them to read te reo, but also help to revitalise the language.”

He plans to visit schools in the rohe and facilitate workshops to help them submit a piece of poetry for the work.

“We want this book to celebrate a range of people from the area.”

He is thankful for the people who have submitted a piece of writing and looks forward to reading what will be submitted.

“I’d like to thank the community which is helping us celebrate Eastern Taranaki.”

The Details:

What: Eastern Taranaki poetry anthology

How: Submit poems and reflections to Mātātuhi Taranaki: A bilingual journal of literature at matatuhitaranaki@gmx.com. Include a 30-40 word biographical note

More info: A maximum of four poems can be submitted. Contact matatuhitaranaki@gmx.com for more information