The 2023 Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival organising committee (from back left): Kev Taylor, Marion Struthers, Rose King, Judy Chapman, Elaine Schreiber, Shirley Smith, festival organiser Anne Clough, Nicola Fabish, Rose Ratahi and chairman John Lucas.

Planning for the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival planning is under way.

Despite funding challenges, the garden owners voted unanimously to keep garden entry fees to $2 per visitor, reflecting the founding principles of the fringe festival - to make the gardens accessible and affordable to all.

Instead, gardeners voted to increase their personal contributions to support the organisation and promotion.

Taranaki Garden Trust chairman John Lucas says their decision was no surprise.

“Our gardeners are motivated by sharing garden and plant knowledge rather than profit.”

This does mean a shortfall in funding, he says, but he is confident support will be found from those who benefit from the event.

“In spring 2022, the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival recorded 36,882 individual visits to the 43 participating gardens, with 80 per cent of visitors from outside the region. Feedback from visitors was overwhelmingly positive, and research completed estimates the economic benefits to the district at $2.6 million.”

The committee welcome contact from gardeners who are considering opening their gardens in future years.

Lucas says they have an experienced team who can provide advice and support to anyone interested.