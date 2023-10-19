The Taranaki Pioneer Village train will be operating during the event.

There’ll be plenty of treats and hopefully not too many tricks at Taranaki Pioneer Village.

Board member Jon Palmer says the venue is hosting its first Halloween Extravaganza event this month. It aims to give primary school-aged children and their parents an authentic trick-or-treat experience.

“The idea is to have a great Halloween experience where kids can roam and knock on the doors in fancy dress and costumes. It’s a safe trick-or-treat evening for the primary school kids.”

He says the Taranaki Pioneer Village is the perfect place to host the event.

“There are all those houses with doors that can be used. We are having about 10 properties decorated and manned with volunteers to answer the doors to the children, dishing out free lollies. We know the Stratford kids are interested in Halloween so we wanted to provide the authentic, American Halloween experience.”

Taranaki Pioneer Village is the perfect safe environment, he says.

“It’s all on one street and off the road, meaning the kids can run around and enjoy themselves. This is for primary school-aged children accompanied by an adult. Older children can join in the fun as long as they’re in a family group.”

There will also be a disco party in the old Court House.

“There will be plenty of party games and fun. We will also be having a sausage sizzle to try and keep the lolly rush to a minimum. The popular train will also be running for train rides.”

He says it will be a great night.

“This event is a great start to Stratford’s summer season of events and we wanted to kick off with a fun time for our youngsters.”

The Details:

What: Pioneer Village Halloween Extravaganza

When: October 31, 4pm-7pm

Where: Pioneer Village, 3912 Mountain Rd

Cost: $5 per child. Primary school-aged children only

Other: Train rides $2 and $2 sausage sizzle