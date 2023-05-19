Stratford Primary School pupils wore their brightest pink for the day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford students were in pink today to support an anti-bullying campaign.

Today is Pink Shirt Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the issues of bullying, discrimination, and harassment. Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand after a student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

Ngaere School pupils in their pink. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The day’s slogan is Korero Mai, Korero Atu, Mauri Tu, Mauri Ora - Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying, and is about reducing bullying by celebrating diversity in all its forms and supporting schools, workplaces, and communities to be safe, supportive, welcoming, and inclusive.

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls' staff and students supported the day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Pembroke School swapped the traditional Pink Shirt Day for a favourite colours day.

Principal Wendy Single says to make the day inclusive and to make sure parents don’t have to rush out and buy a pink shirt, children were encouraged to show up in their favourite colours.

“It’s a way we can still celebrate and ensure no one feels left out.”

Pembroke School had a wear your favourite colour day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Pink Shirt Day encourages all New Zealanders to become Everyday Upstanders – people who use their words and actions to help someone who is being bullied.

Mental Health Foundation (MHF) chief executive Shaun Robinson says we can all help reduce bullying by calling it out when we see it happening.

St Joseph's School Stratford pupils dressed in pink from left: Tilly Edwards, 10, Adelyn Bretherton, 9, Holly McDonald, 9, and Kendall Simons, 9. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“Don’t be a bystander, be an upstander. People who are bullied are more likely to experience mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, but studies show that over half of bullying incidents stop when intervention happens. We strongly believe that it’s everyone’s job to make Aotearoa a kinder, more inclusive place, where diversity is celebrated.”

Stratford High School staff and students in their pink clothes. Photo / Alyssa Smith

He says there has been an enormous engagement across schools for the day.

“It shows the growing recognition that supporting people’s mental wellbeing is critical to creating a society free of bullying. Wearing a Pink Shirt Day T-shirt sends a powerful message to your peers, colleagues and whānau who are being bullied, or have experienced it before, that they are not alone.”

Eltham Primary School was awash with pink. Photo / Alyssa Smith







