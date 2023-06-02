Helen Cloke organised a Pink Ribbon Party. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

Bras and boobs go together, so fundraising for the Breast Cancer Foundation was an easy choice for bra supplies shop owner Helen Cloke.

Helen, owner of Nellie Joans, and her mum Sheila Boyes co-hosted a Pink Ribbon Party at the end of last month in the Eltham shop.

Helen says around 40 people came on the day.

“I’m thrilled with the amazing turnout I had.”

Guests played a number of games and had the chance to win spot prizes donated by local businesses.

“We had 10 businesses support this event. I’m very thankful to them.”

Image 1 of 11 : Helen Cloke with attendees Kylee Henderson and Emma Garlick. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

Deciding to host the event was easy, says Helen.

“I have friends and extended family members who have battled with breast cancer. I wanted to do something to support them and other people who fight the disease. I have survivors come in to get the materials to sew their own bra that makes them feel like themselves. It always makes my day when I help them get something they feel comfortable in.”

Helen says until now she didn’t have the space to host the party.

“I moved into the premises in Eltham last year and I finally had the space. I had missed the cut-off to host a party last year but I kept an eye out and applied to host one this year.”

As well as hosting the event, Helen organised a raffle to raise additional funds.

“I had 18 businesses jump on board and donate prizes. Similar businesses to mine from Sweden, Canada, the United Kingdom and America donated some goodies.”

The winner was drawn on Wednesday, May 31, taking home $1000 worth of prizes.

The event raised $1135 and the raffle raised $3272 making a sizeable donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

“I’m blown away by the amount of money I’ve raised. It’s for such an important organisation.”

If people missed the chance to enter the raffle or attend the event, they can still donate via Helen’s pink ribbon fundraising page which is open until June 10.

“Every little bit counts to help women fight this nasty disease.”

To donate, visit pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz/page/nelliejoans








