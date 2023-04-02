Vanessa and Jacques Le Prou of Java Farm received the Regional Supreme Award. Photo/ Supplied

Jacques and Vanessa Le Prou of Java Farm are the Regional Supreme Award winners at the Taranaki Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing.

The Le Prous, from Pihama, strive for a sustainable farming operation that is profitable while also providing them with the time to raise their four young children.

They first started their journey when they purchased what is now known as Java Farm 10 years ago.

For the first two years, they employed sharemilkers before merging the properties. Two key factors have helped them turn the farm around - a focus on breeding higher-quality cows, and an extensive re-grassing programme that has boosted production.

Originally, the pastures were between 25 and 100 years old and full of weeds. By pasture renewal, the animals now enjoy lush, nutritious grass, complemented by modern effluent and water systems. Cow health and heat detection are monitored via collars, enabling the Le Prous to access real-time results anywhere there is internet access.

Crop rotation helps to support soil health, and investment in long-term infrastructure ensures they keep up to date with compliance rules, and enables flexibility and resilience within their operation. Streams and wetlands have been fenced, and riparian planting is in place, with good setbacks.

Family is central to life at Java Farm, with the children actively involved in predator control and the monitoring of waterway biodiversity. By teaching their children the benefits of protecting and nurturing native areas and waterways, Jacques and Vanessa are helping to ensure the land will be cared for by future generations.

Jacques and Vanessa Le Prou also won the following awards: Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award, Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award, DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award, Norwood Farming Efficiency Award, Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award and the Taranaki Regional Council Sustainability Award.

The Le Prous will now move forward to the next round to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase at Te Papa in May.

Te Popo farmers Murray and Kaye Jackson and Cruise and Sarah Hamilton of Te Kupe Station also placed well in the event, receiving the NZFET Biodiversity Award.

Toko farmers Tony, Peter and Carol Gane and Charlie and Anna Smith received the NZFET Innovation Award. Richard and Jenni Brewer and William and Lisa Brewer, who own Hāwera’s Brewer Farmers, received the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award.

The awards also served to showcase Taranaki Catchment Communities Inc, which operates 14 local catchment groups and is working to guide the region’s rural sector towards a future that is environmentally, economically and socially sustainable.