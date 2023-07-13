Jack Moser is moving to Auckland to pursue his music career.

A Taranaki pianist is on the move to Auckland.

While Jack Moser’s love for the piano started when he was 5 years old, it wasn’t until he moved to Stratford in 2020 that he started his music career.

“Since I came here, I’ve progressively gotten bigger and better in the music scene. It’s thanks to all the support I’ve received from the lovely people here. I’ve only been here for a few years but it’s home. ”

He says the decision to move to Auckland wasn’t easy to make, but it is necessary.

“I want to pursue music and I believe it will bring more opportunities. It’s a good next step for me.”

Rather than reading sheet music, Jack plays by ear.

“It’s how my mentor Ian Voice played and I wanted to be just like him.”

During his time in Stratford Jack has performed at Summer Nights and at a number of venues across Taranaki.

“I’ve met so many people and played with different bands. The people in Stratford have always been welcoming.”

Jack says inspiring others is just as important as improving his own skill.

“Inspiring others is something I’m passionate about.”

With that in mind, Stratford cabinetmaker and artist Paul Burton built Jack a keyboard that could be easily transported to different venues. Since that was built in 2021, Jack has been able to literally take his music to the people, rather than wait for the people to come to his music.

“I’ve travelled to schools to perform for students there. Recently I’ve been playing in Stratford High School’s Te Rangimarie unit during their music time.”

In 2021 he released Love is Blind, his first single.

“I had an amazing response to that.”

Jack says he is his own best competition.

“When I released Break My Heart Tonight this year, I wanted to build on the success is Love is Blind. I compete with myself in a way. I always want to do better.”

He’s currently working on his third single, Lying to You, which he says is an indie song featuring a string quartet as well as his piano skills.

“I’m recording it at Rhythm Ace in Ōakura. They’ve been very supportive of me as well.”

He hopes moving to Auckland will help him continue to build on what he’s established.

“I know I’ll be competing with a lot of other musicians. It’s a very cut-throat industry and I feel the move will push me to do better. ”

Jack says it was important to perform for his fans one last time before he moved, hosting two free farewell performances over recent weeks.

Jack Moser at his Stratford War Memorial Centre performance.

“I performed at Ngāti Ruanui Stratford Mountain House which went quite well. I also performed at Stratford War Memorial Hall.”

He says performing at the War Memorial Hall was a full-circle moment.

“One of the first performances I did here was at the War Memorial. I performed the free piano shows as a thank you to everyone who has supported me during my time here.”

Jack says he has a lot of love for Stratford, and the people who have helped get him to where he is today.

“I would like to thank the Patterson family for all their encouragement and help to get me into this next chapter of my life. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Jack says this isn’t goodbye but more of a see you soon.

“I plan to visit Stratford in the future. This is my home and I’ll be back soon.”







