Photography survey for Powerco means low flying helicopters over Taranaki

A low-flying helicopter was used for Powerco's pole top photography survey in Taranaki in 2020.

Powerco is using low flying helicopters to inspect parts of its rural Taranaki network this month.

The work is part of a pole top photography survey, which Powerco has conducted each summer for the last three years.

Between this November and January 2022, low-flying helicopters will be used to take high resolution photographs of up to 50,000 power poles, lines and associated hardware on Powerco's electricity network across Taranaki, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū and Wairarapa.

The work in Taranaki is planned for November 1 through to 19, but this timeframe will be extended in the event of bad weather.

It's an efficient and effective way to carry out network inspections to help deliver a safe and reliable power supply to customers, says Powerco customer experience manager Haydn Davies.

"Getting clear, aerial visibility of our network allows us to assess the condition of our assets, check for any potential issues such as vegetation growing into lines, and resolve them before they cause harm or outages."

The helicopters will only be flying in open air space, above 1000 feet in urban areas, and above 500 feet in rural areas he says.

"We work hard to minimise the potential disruption to customers. We strictly follow Civil Aviation Authority regulations and notify customers about the flight paths in advance through a range of advertising including online, print and social media as well as direct communication with local stakeholder and community groups.

"We know that low-flying helicopters may disturb some animals or affect people's plans or events and we encourage any concerned customers to please contact us, so we can alter the flight plan timings if necessary."

For more information about the flight areas, or to ask a question or log a concern, visit www.powerco.co.nz/helicopter