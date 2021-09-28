Photographer Amy Taunt joins forces with potter and painter for arts trail

Amy Taunt with some of her landscape photographs.

When photographer Amy Taunt captures an image, she enjoys the impact weather plays into the outcome of the photo.

"No two photos are ever the same, and weather plays a big part in that."

Amy often takes those photos when she is travelling around Taranaki and the rest of the country.

"I never get sick of photographing Taranaki maunga, but I prefer taking photos of it in the winter when there is snow. I also enjoy exploring our beautiful country, and visiting new places and capturing the landscapes."

Some of Amy's landscape photographs will be on display in the Norfolk Hall as part of the Taranaki Arts Trail. The Taranaki Arts Trail is running in collaboration with the Taranaki Garden Festival.

For the trail, Amy is working alongside Taranaki potter Robyn Smaller and oil painter Carina McQueen.

"This will be my third year in the arts trail and my second year working with Robyn and Carina. I like being part of a group with these amazing artists. We don't have an art studio so we decided on Norfolk Hall as the venue.

"It's on the main road between Midhirst and Inglewood and is a central location for travellers. It's nice to have three different art mediums in the same location, it makes for interesting viewing."

One of Robyn Smaller's pottery creations.

Amy says she enjoys working alongside Robyn and Carina.

"They're both really talented. Robyn has been a potter for over 20 years and her creations are fantastic. Carina's artwork is really interesting as she paints in oils and works in an alla prima style with a preference for working en plein air. It's nice to be working alongside them and to be able to support one another."

Amy has been photographing landscapes for a number of years.

"It's just something I enjoy. In 2016 I graduated from Whitireia Polytechnic with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Design majoring in Photography."

When Amy is photographing landscapes, she works part-time as a gallery assistant at Percy Thomson Art Gallery in Stratford.

Carina McQueen's oil paintings.

"I really love this job. It's perfect for me. Seeing what other people create is a source of inspiration. I love installing exhibitions. It fits in perfectly with what I want to do and gives me the freedom to do my photography."

She says the Taranaki Arts Trail brings in visitors from other regions around New Zealand.

"I will have Taranaki landscapes, but also Wellington and Auckland landscapes as well. I like having photos that everyone can relate to.

"This is the second year the Taranaki Arts Trail has been combined with the Taranaki Garden Festival so I'm expecting to have large numbers of people visiting this year if we move down alert levels."

■ For more information, visit www.taranakiartstrail.co.nz