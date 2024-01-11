Ritchie the kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Ritchie is ready to find a loving home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the 3-and-a-half-month-old kitten is affectionate.

“We call him the 2IC as he fancies himself as a helper and supervisor of human chores.”

She says Ritchie has a lovely nature and would make a great companion.

He has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To learn more about Ritchie or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.