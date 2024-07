Police took a person into custody following an incident at New Plymouth airport on Sunday, July 14 2024.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the airport at 11.35am.

“A person was reportedly yelling and causing others to feel unsafe.”

A witness said they saw four police cars arrive at the airport “with their sirens and lights going”.

“They parked right outside and ran in.”