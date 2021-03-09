Percy Thomson Gallery: Local artist showcases work in first solo exhibition

Some of the pieces featured in Jennifer Patterson's first solo exhibition.

Stratford artist Jennifer Patterson stitched her first quilt 20 years ago. Now she has 21 wall quilts, 15 scarves and several prints on display in her first solo exhibition.

Jennifer's exhibition

Take a Second Look

is

at the Percy Thomson Gallery.

She says she is ''pleased'' to showcase her work.

"It's taken a lot of effort and I'm happy with how it has all turned out. The exhibition features two years worth of work. All the fabrics used have been coloured with chemical or natural dyes. I thought it would be nice to have my own exhibition and having a deadline meant I pushed myself to do more."

Jennifer's exhibition features several

pieces.

"There are five silk organza pieces. I altered the fabrics by rusting them and they are embellished with beads. There are five framed gum prints, which have been naturally printed with gum leaves, three leaf prints, there are hand-dyed scarves, and a number of other pieces."

Jennifer says her interest in textiles and design started 20 years ago.

"I attended a meeting of a newly formed quilting group. I had just started learning the basic quilting techniques. I attended a number of workshops. I thought I could do more and that brought out my creative side."

Jennifer says she believes good artists need to invest in themselves.

"It's all about improving and the way to do that is attend workshops, read books, and practice."

Jennifer's exhibition is on display at the Percy Thomson Gallery until March 21.