Laura Campbell is Percy Thomson Gallery's new director. Photo/ Supplied

A new gallery director has been appointed at Stratford's Percy Thomson Gallery.

Chairman Bruce Ellis says the gallery's trustees are delighted to announce the appointment of Laura Campbell.

"Laura takes up the role on January 31 taking over from Rhonda Bunyan, who is retiring after six years at the helm."

Laura comes to the gallery from Puke Ariki where for the past four years she has been information services officer, researcher, art curator and art historian.

Her background, including the creation of the 'Home Work: Taranaki' exhibition (with more than 30,000 visitors), building relationships and working collaboratively with local artists and the community are all key attributes she brings to the role.

"We are looking forward to Laura building on the legacy left by Rhonda that has cemented the eminent place of the Percy Thomson Gallery in the life of Stratford and Taranaki, showcasing local and national artistic talent, supporting Taranaki young emerging artists, and developing strong connections with individual artists and the community."

Bruce encourages people to visit the gallery to view the stunning exhibitions.

"You can also stop into Percy's Place. These are brought to you to highlight the talent and explorations of our outstanding artistic community."