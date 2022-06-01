The candles in Rohan Wealleans' New Plymouth Art Studio will be part of his exhibition. Photo/ Hannah Doherty

This month, two exhibitions on display will be a first for Percy Thomson Gallery.

Contemporary artists and a solo exhibition will give viewers the chance to see great art pieces, says gallery director Laura Campbell.

In the main gallery, a group of contemporary New Zealand artists is displayed for the first time. The exhibition is called We All Think We're Good People.

Laura says this exhibition is a dream show for budding or well-established art collectors to come along and witness some of the best creators in Aotearoa.

"It's a chance to witness beautiful intricate artworks up close at Percy Thomson Gallery this month."

In gallery two, Rohan Wealleans will be exhibiting a new series for the first time.

This exhibition is called The Zen Master's Taboo.

"There is such a large variety of works in this exhibition, including candles and other pieces that I'm sure will catch the viewer's eye."



Both of the exhibitions open on May 27 and are on display until July 21.

"These exhibitions are made possible by the Stratford District Creative Communities Scheme."