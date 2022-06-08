Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell has enjoyed her first six months in the role and the exciting things happening in the future.

Laura says the great thing about working at the gallery is the people she's met, both in the community and from around New Zealand.

"It's great talking to the locals that stop in at the gallery regularly to look at the displays we have but also to see how many people are travelling to see our gallery, which has renowned exhibitions."

She says her favourite tasks as a gallery director are installing new exhibitions and working with the artists.

"It's a lot of fun, setting up the artwork ready for a new exhibition and talking with the artist to ensure it looks exactly how they'd like it to."

Laura says celebrating the bard William Shakespeare has been a key highlight.

"It was well received by people in Stratford and from around the region. It was also a great promotion of the Stratford Shakespeare Trust."

She says making connections has been worthwhile.

"I connected with a lot of south Taranaki artists with the Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga exhibition. That was one of my favourites."

At the moment, the gallery is displaying two exhibitions - We all think we're good People and the Zen Master's Taboo.

"High calibre artists have joined together to present high quality works in the main gallery for the We all think we're good People exhibition.

"We have works from Taranaki artists as well as artists from Whanganui, Auckland, Masterton and Dunedin. Rohan Wealleans has his candles displayed in the second gallery. The exhibitions really complement each other."

Moving forward, Laura says she is focused on displaying young artists.

"With the Emergence Awards coming up, we will be seeing a lot of talent from our Taranaki artists. Entrants have to be between the age of 13-26 years old, to have lived in Taranaki, or attended secondary school here. We want to see a lot of artists shine through."

Something people can look forward to is the Adam Portraiture Award exhibition.

"It's a bi-annual exhibition. This year, we are the only stop in Taranaki. The last exhibition had an impressive amount of visitors numbers. We're expecting to have that in September or October."

She says fans of the annual Taranaki Arts Trail are also in for a treat, with the gallery running a preview exhibition of the artist's works.

"This gives people the opportunity to have a glimpse of the artists' works before the exhibition. Details will be confirmed at a later date."