People urged to take advantage of last Taranaki mass vaccination clinics

People are being urged to take advantage of the last mass community vaccination events in Taranaki. Photo/ File

People are being urged to get their Covid-19 jab at the last mass community vaccination events taking place in Taranaki this weekend.

The clinics are being held at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9, and at the TSB Hub in Hāwera on Sunday, October 10.

More than 5500 essential workers are already booked into the clinics to receive their second doses after the surge in demand during the level 4 lockdown at the end of August, but there is plenty of room for more people to come and be vaccinated.

Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination programme senior responsible officer, says if people don't feel a sense of urgency about getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, they should.

"It is unlikely that we will be holding any large-scale clinics again, so this is the last chance to attend one. People can just turn up if they need their first dose vaccination and the team will make sure they receive it. Going forward, we will be encouraging people to attend appointments at the main vaccination centres, with our Māori partner-providers, or at one of the GP clinics and pharmacies that make up an extensive network of appointment opportunities across the rohe. There will also be pop-up clinics courtesy of our vaccination motorhomes so look out for those too."

Those who already have a booking at one of the mass clinics are reminded to arrive no more than 10 minutes early, wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

Anyone wishing to book an appointment in advance can do so via BookMyVaccine, or by calling 0800 28 29 26 (8am-8pm, 7 days). Those due for their second dose who are booked elsewhere can also move their appointment to this weekend, as long as the period between doses is a minimum of 21 days.

Bevan says the clock is ticking for people to get both doses in so they can enjoy the summer to the fullest.

"This is a prime opportunity to get the job done, get vaccinated and get on with your lives."