Pembroke School have new school and netball uniforms, They also now have a pounamu and korowai. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

“They wear the uniform with pride. You can just tell they’re happy with the new look.”

Pembroke School principal Wendy Single says the introduction of a new school uniform has been welcomed by pupils, staff and the school whānau.

“The new uniform gives them a sense of identity and belonging to the school and also helps set them apart from other schools in the district.”

The journey to get the new uniforms started in 2021 when the Board of Trustees decided to change the uniform.

“The driving factor was that our uniform was very similar to other schools in the area. It made it quite difficult on sports days. It is a long process when changing a school uniform, and there’s a lot of factors.”

To change the uniform, the school first had to change its logo.

“We consulted with past students and families of the school to talk about the school’s history. The colours have always been blue and yellow, and we wanted to retain those colours, but keep our own identity as well. Our logo reflects the special place we are and tells our story. My brother Jacob, in Japan, designed the logo for us.”

In 2022, the school set out to purchase new uniforms. The pupils have been wearing the new uniform since mid-2022, with the school now aiming to phase out the old uniforms.

“We’re phasing them out slowly. We don’t want to put pressure on parents or caregivers as we understand times are tough at the moment.”

She says the school also has its own pounamu and korowai.

“This was gifted to us by past students and families of the school. When a pupil starts, they wear the korowai and pounamu and get their picture taken, and then in Year 8, they get another picture taken. It’s to give the students a keepsake of their time at school, and also show the journey they’ve been on.”

Wendy says as well as a fresh look in class, the school’s netball players will have a new kit on the court.

“ANZ sponsored us to purchase new netball uniforms for our pupils. We’re looking forward to using these in the 2023 season.”

The next step is applying for funding to purchase new sports uniform shirts.

“We want sports tops that can be worn to events so the students don’t have to wear their uniforms and risk them getting dirty.”