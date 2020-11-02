Paul Henry has date in Stratford for book tour this month

Margie Hodgetts says tickets to the event are going fast,

The parking space isn't reserved yet, but Paul Henry is stopping off in Stratford next week, the only Taranaki location in a nationwide tour promoting his latest book.

Margie Hodgetts, owner-operator of Paper Plus Stratford, says she is confident his latest book will be just as popular as is previous ones.

"It's him, he is such a character, people either love him or hate him, but they all have an opinion about him. His last book was flying off the shelves as quickly as we could stock it, and I think this one will be the same."

Margie says when she heard he was doing a tour to promote his latest book "I'm in a United State" she acted quickly to make sure Stratford featured in his itinerary.

"We are actually the only Taranaki location for him on this tour, so I think people might come from further than just Stratford to hear him speak."

The last time he was in town, Margie "reserved" a parking spot for him right outside the store.

"He had been complaining on radio about how there are never any car parks to be had, so we decided to make sure he had the perfect spot, right outside the store."

This time, with the event taking place not in-store, but in the Mary Alice chapel building on Regan St, Margie says she will probably have to reserve him a parking spot again.

"I think lots of people will want to come on the night, so there will be lots of cars parked outside."

Tickets to the event are free, as Margie says she wanted to make sure anyone who wanted to hear him speak could.

"With Covid and everything, I think people need something positive, a good event. I know he is popular, and thought if we made the tickets free, then everyone can afford to come if they want."

Tickets still need to be booked, however, as there is still a seating limit in the hall.

"People can book their tickets online, or call into the store and we can do it for them."

While entry is free, people are still encouraged to bring some cash with them, says Margie.

"We will have copies of his book available for purchase so people can get him to sign their copy of it if they want, and we are also going to have some raffles running. They are all to fundraise for The Scratching Post."

Margie says the raffles will be for a variety of prizes, including signed copies of Paul's book.

"The Scratching Post do such a good job in the community, and this is a way we can help them continue doing the good work they do."

Margie says having heard Paul speak before, she is confident ticketholders will have a great evening's entertainment.

"He is going to talk about his own life, his experiences of living in the USA, his thoughts about all sorts of topics. He is a brilliant speaker and I am sure the evening will involve lots of humour as well."

• I'm in a United State by Paul Henry. RRP $36.99. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ. Out November 6.

• An Evening with Paul Henry: 7pm, Monday, November 9, Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford.

Tickets available from Paper Plus Stratford or Eventbrite. $2 raffles available on the evening. Copies of Paul's book will also be available for sale on the night.