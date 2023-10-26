This year will mark the 41st year of the event. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Close to 400 people are expected to hit the pavement for an annual fun run/walk event.

Stratford Runners and Walkers Club president Trevor Hepburn says the Stratford Nexan Mackays Pharmacy event, run by the club, is the second of six events in the Nexan series.

“This will be the 41st year of the event. While the numbers have dropped over the years we still consistently get close to 400 people taking part in the event.”

The event, on Sunday, October 29, has three distances, 2.5km, 5km and 10km, to make it suitable for all fitness levels, he says.

“For the 2.5km course, participants either run or walk the Stratford High School fields. For the 5km course they start at the high school, go down Swansea Road, through the walkway and make their way back. Participants doing the 10km complete the 5km course twice.”

The event is open to everyone, he says, dogs included.

“We’re dog friendly as long as they’re on leads and people can bring their pushchairs and kids as well. We want to see as many people as possible taking part in this event.”

There will be spot prizes on the day.

“All entrants go in the draw to win a spot prize. There is also a primary school student prize where they win $50 for themselves and $50 for their school.”

As well as spot prizes, there are trophies to be won. For the serious participants, there are two up for grabs: one for the first female 10km runner and one for the first male 10km runner to cross the finish line.

People who enter more than four events will be in to win a major prize drawn on February 4 at the last event of the series at Lake Rotokare.

The Stratford Runners and Walkers Club will run a barbecue on the day and will collect gold coin donations for Stratford High School’s Te Rangimarie unit.

“We’re thankful to the school for letting us use their facilities for the event so we’d like to give back to them,” Hepburn says. “We’re also thankful to the Stratford District Council for letting us use their walkways.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Nexan Mackays Pharmacy Fun Run/Walk

When: Sunday, October 29. 10km walk participants start at 9.30am, the rest start at 10am

Where: Stratford High School Stadium

Cost: $10 per person or $35 a family (two adults, three children) until October 27. On the day $15 per person and $40 a family

Registrations: www.sporty.co.nz/nexansstratford