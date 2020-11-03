Parliament, electorate visits and kindy pick-ups all equally important for MP Steph Lewis

Steph Lewis (bottom row, second from right) on the steps of Parliament with the other new Labour MPs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whanganui MP elect Steph Lewis says while she is still getting used to referring to herself as the MP as opposed to Labour's candidate for Whanganui, she is still simply "mum" at home.

"I was lucky that my daughter and husband were able to come to Wellington with me for that first week after the election, so I was able to come home after a busy day and still put Scarlett to bed, keeping things normal for her, and also for myself a little."

The first week in Wellington was "a real whirlwind", says Steph, with a lot to learn and take in.

"All the new MPs met up and we spent that first week after the election being given an introduction to Parliament, what we can and can't do, where we need to be and when, all those things.

"I am actually quite proud of myself that I didn't get lost in that first week, because it is a real maze inside. I was told not to use the artwork on the walls as navigation points though as sometimes the artwork in moved around."

After four full-on days at Parliament, Steph and family headed back to Whanganui where Steph has spent the next few days connecting with as many constituents as possible.

"It is really important to me that I am in the electorate, listening to people talking about their hopes and their concerns for their town, their community, so I can then take that feedback to the conversations in Wellington."

With the Whanganui electorate relatively spread out, spanning from Whanganui, through Waverley and Hāwera to Opunake and Stratford, being present in the electorate means spending many hours on the road travelling between the various towns.

"Obviously things are still in the air a bit at the moment, I don't have my electorate offices set up yet, so to get out and talk to people means coming to the town markets, meeting in cafes, and just making sure I am out and about in all parts of the electorate."

This means time away from her husband and Scarlett, something Steph says is hard at times.

"As a family, obviously we have to adjust to the new normal, and we are still working through things a bit. During the campaign, we didn't really want to look ahead too much as that felt like we were getting ahead of ourselves, nothing was guaranteed at that point."

Thanks to supportive family and friends, the transition is easier than it could be she says.

"We are certainly lucky in having that support, and just like any working mum I am having to make sure I manage that balance of work and home life."

On the weekend, Steph was finding that balance by spending time in Stratford at the monthly market to talk to constituents, before heading back home to spend time with her husband and daughter.

Spending as much time as possible in the electorate is important, says Steph.

"Obviously, I need to be in Wellington, representing the region and my constituents when Parliament is in session, but in the weeks it is in recess, I will be straight back here, talking to people, being available to them. I will be coming to them, visiting the different towns in the electorate as much as possible."

She will still be doing the kindy pick-up as well when possible, and says it is things like that which help keep her grounded.

"When I go to kindy to collect my daughter, I am not a politician, I am simply Scarlett's mum to her teachers and her friends."