Don Walls was the overall winner of the Croquet NZ Golf Croquet 3+ Handicap Tournament. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A Park Croquet Club Hāwera member took part in a national tournament and came away with a win.

Don Walls and club members Ricardo Pintor, Linda Kirdy and Lorraine O’Connor competed in the Croquet NZ Golf Croquet 3+ Handicap Tournament in Levin, with Don winning the tournament.

“When I won the tournament it felt fantastic. I also had a sense of relief as it was a long three days. Ricardo came third overall in the competition. I also felt proud of my club as well.”

Being his first national tournament, and games outside of Taranaki, Don didn’t know what to expect.

“I certainly didn’t expect first place. For Linda, Lorraine and I, it was our first national tournament. We all enjoyed it.”

The tournament involved 16 players with a round-robin format on the first two days to determine who would make the Top 8 Knockout. Ricardo with 11 wins was at the top of the table and Don with nine wins was placed fourth after the round-robin.

The Top 8 Knockout took place on the third day with a best-of-three-games format. Ricardo and Don won their quarter-final games against opponents from Wanganui and Levin Croquet clubs which would see them meet each other in the semifinal, which Don won.

Don then went into the final where he beat Ian Poole from Heretaunga Croquet Club in Hawke’s Bay. Out of the 21 games Don played, he only lost six.

When Don started the competition he had a handicap of seven, but by the end of the competition he had a four.

From back left: Lorraine O'Connor, Linda Kirdy, front, Don Walls and Ricardo Pintor. Photo/ Supplied

“Out of the 16 entries I was seated 14th in terms of handicap. I started on seven and after two games I went to a handicap of six. On the second day, I won six games in a row and the tournament director reduced me to a handicap four. I beat 10 out of 13 players who had a better handicap than I did in the tournament.”

He says he has his coach Gerald Allan, and the Park Croquet Club Hāwera to thank for his success.

“Gerald taught me the key things when playing golf croquet - patience, position, concentration and lots of practice. While playing in the tournament it’s all I could think about.”

Don first joined the club three years ago.

“I live beside the croquet club and I heard all this joyous hollering. I saw two of my old colleagues playing so I thought I’d jump over the fence and have a go. Since joining the club I’ve made so many friends, we’re all like a family.”

For those who want to join the club, visit during their open days on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays 12.30pm-3.15pm or on Wednesdays 5.30-7.30pm during the twilight sessions.







