Parents encouraged to attend presentation in Stratford on online safety

Zareen Sheikh-Cope and Rob Cope, pictured with their kids, made the documentary Our Kids Online: Porn, Predators and How to keep them safe after discovering dangers kids face online. Photo / Supplied

Keeping children safe online will be the topic at a presentation in Stratford this week.

Kim Waite, who is the lead principal for Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao (Central Taranaki Kahui Ako), says online safety is something all parents and caregivers need to be aware of.

She says it was with this in mind that Te Kāhui Ako invited parents and filmmakers Rob and Zareen Sheikh-Cope to deliver a presentation on the subject.

Kāhui Ako is a Ministry of Education-driven programme where schools can apply to become a Kahui Ako (Community of learning) - a group of teachers, ranging from early childhood to secondary, working together to help students achieve their full potential.

Kim says the presentation was originally planned for last year, but Covid restrictions led to it being postponed twice.

Parents need to be aware of the risks and dangers that lurk online, says Kim.

"Parents need to use and become familiar with the apps and sites their children access and visit. We need to get in their world to be able to understand what they are seeing and doing online."

Technology is constantly changing, she says, so it's vital parents and caregivers learn alongside their children.

"Bringing Rob and Zareen to talk to parents and caregivers is one of the ways Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao is working on raising awareness of this.

"We also have arranged for another cyber safety expert, John Parsons, to visit our district next term. He will be here for a whole week and we are organising sessions for pupils, parents and staff over that time."

Rob and Zareen's presentation will cover a range of topics, including understanding the harm children face online when it comes to predators and pornography, discussing the subject with children and teens, what to do if your child is exposed to something harmful online and how to create an online safety plan for your family.

Anyone can attend the presentation, says Kim, and there is no charge for it.

Need to know:

What: Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao presents an online safety information presentation with Rob and Zareen Cope.

When: Thursday, July 8

Where: Stratford Primary School hall, 59 Regan St.

Cost: Free, no bookings needed.

More: www.ourkidsonline.info for more information on Rob and Zareen's work.