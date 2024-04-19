The free workshop will teach people how to create a raised garden bed using wood pallets.

An upcoming workshop will help give a green thumbs-up to sustainability.

The workshop, run by Sustainable Taranaki, will teach people how to turn wooden pallets into raised garden beds.

Sustainable Taranaki project manager and workshop co-ordinator Mieke Verschoor said the free workshop will teach people how to create a raised garden bed using pallets.

“We will show them how to understand what the stamps mean on the pallet, how to identify which ones are safe to use to avoid using pallets with chemicals that could leach into the garden. They will also learn to break up pallets without splitting much of the wood by using crowbars and pallet busters.”

The workshop will take place at the Pukekura Park Enviro Hub show garden.

“We are creating a garden that people can visit and see how they can apply the same ideas to their own gardens.”

She said people will have the chance to get their hands dirty, with the workshop including practical learning.

“We want to involve the community in creating the show garden. We will use the pallets to create raised garden beds and a cold frame for the winter. This way they can see how it is created, know the steps and have the confidence to replicate it for their gardens.”

Verschoor said helping to create items for the garden gives the community a sense of ownership.

“We want them to utilise this space by coming to visit, seeing what can be done and creating the narrative that gardening doesn’t have to be expensive, with many things being able to be created by upcycling.”

She said with only 20 spaces available for the free workshop, people need to register to secure their place.

“I encourage people to book in fast to secure their spots. Also, if people have questions following attending the workshop, I’m more than happy for them to email me so I can answer any follow-up questions. It’s all about learning and teaching people new skills.”

The Details:

What: Building with Pallets workshop

When: Saturday, April 27; 10am start

Where: Enviro Hub, 28 Brooklands Park Drive, New Plymouth

Register: Email