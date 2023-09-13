New Plymouth artist Deb Williams enjoys using bold colours when she paints.

New Plymouth artist Deb Williams enjoys using bold colours when she paints.

Are We There Yet? is a phrase all too familiar on road trips and the title of Lysaght Watt Gallery’s latest exhibition.

The exhibition, which opens on Monday, September 18, features paintings of different waterfalls. In an emailed press release New Plymouth contemporary fine artist Deb Williams said the title reflects her own journey across the country.

The waterfalls in the exhibition are based on images she’s taken herself or scenes her friends have captured and sent to her.

“Waterfalls are incredibly soothing and spiritual, both calming and energetic. I distort the imagery to keep the scene’s essence and my brush goes wild.”

Deb moved to Taranaki from a farm in Canterbury a few years ago. She said swapping the Alps and Peagus Bay for views of Taranaki Maunga is a decision she is happy with.

“I have become intrigued by the native bush, moody West Coast weather and Taranaki Maunga. I left behind the cows and horses and now indulge in my passion for walking in storms on the beach with my camera and dogs.”

Deb said she used a variety of painting mediums, including acrylic, oil and encaustic for the exhibition pieces, favouring bold colours.

“I’m a colourist who uses a lot of texture and paint on her canvases.”

The Details

What: Are We There Yet?

When: On display now until October 11

Where: Lysaght Watt Gallery, 4/6 Union St, Hāwera