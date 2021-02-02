Paepae in the Park at Pātea music festival to celebrate local talent and Treaty of Waitangi

Paepae in the Park takes place in Pātea this month. Photo / Supplied

A celebration of homegrown talent and the Treaty of Waitangi is taking place in

Pātea this month.

Chairwoman of the Paepae in the Park music festival committee Melva Tucker says the event is in its 19th year.

"We have an awesome lineup of talent and most of it's homegrown here in Pātea which is really important."

The free event starts at 10am with a powhiri and then South Taranaki's Taikura take to the stage at 10.20am.

Melva says two kapa haka groups are performing at the event this year.

"They are the Pātea Māori Club and Aotea Ūtanganui."

The main act is Harmonic Resonators.

"They are a fantastic band who do covers of Māori waiatas. We have an amazing lineup of musicians."

The emcee of the event is Taiaroa Neho.

"He's been the emcee at the event before. He took a break but now he's back. He's amazing. He has the gift of the gab and he's quick to think on his feet."

Melva says she is thankful for the support the event receives.

"We have two wonderful ladies who have helped a lot over the years. Mareta Marsters-Grubner has put in a lot of work to keep the event going, she's retired from the event now. Minny Broughton has retired from being the caterer after 18 years. She is still on the committee. I'm very thankful for the work done by both of these amazing people."

She says the event will have something for everyone.

"There are 25 kai stalls and a number of craft stalls. We also have two hangis throughout the day. It is $10 per hangi."

Melva says the event is not to be missed.

"There will be plenty to do and great music to listen to. Paepae in the Park is a great celebration of the Treaty of Waitangi and local talent."

■ Paepae in the Park: Saturday February 6 10am-5pm at Memorial Park on Egmont St in Pātea. The event is free entry.