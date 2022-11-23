Revamped routes offer plenty of great sights from across the district for next year's Oxfam Trailwalker. Photo/ Supplied

The Oxfam Trailwalker is back and this year, a new route will take participants on a path to discover New Plymouth’s hidden gems.

Entries are now open for the event with organisers changing the route of the event. Those who take on the 50-kilometre route will experience picturesque views previous participants may have missed out on

Teams taking on the 100km route will have completely different 180-degree views.

A few extra special sections have been added along the way to keep things interesting, without too many extra hills.

The trail covers some of the best walkways and trails in and around New Plymouth, as well as iconic Taranaki landscape and attractions including Te Henui, Huatoki, Mangati and Waiwhakaiho rivers, Herekawe Walkway and the famous Coastal Walkway.

Participants will also experience diverse and spectacular scenes including, beaches, bush, farms, cityscapes, Pukekura Park, Tupare Gardens and Lake Mangamahoe.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is a host partner for the annual charity walk, which is being held in Taranaki for the third consecutive year. It regularly attracts around 300 four-person teams to raise funds for Oxfam and its efforts in Aotearoa to combat poverty and injustice.

NPDC group manager community and customer services Teresa Turner says the Trailwalker raises funds for a great cause and also showcases the district.

“It also boosts our local economy with hundreds of people in town to compete or to support participants, who eat at local restaurants, shop locally or require local services.”

The Details:

What: Oxfam Trailwalker.

When: March 11-12, 2023.

Registrations: visit https://www.oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz/ to register and for route information. Entries close January, 2023.