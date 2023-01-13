Tahlia Needham (5) and her brother Sam (9) took part in the free swimming lessons. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Over 100 central Taranaki children will be safer in and around water thanks to free swimming lessons.

During the school holidays Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT), with support from Stratford District Council and funding from Contact Energy, will help 135 tamariki learn important swimming skills.

CTSCT community safety manager Di Gleeson says the programme, now in its fifth year, ensures participants learn a variety of life-saving skills.

“They get practice with life jackets, flutterboards, learn different arm strokes, and are taught how to keep themselves and others safe in and around water. Drowning is a significant issue in New Zealand and if we can help get kids used to water and teach them skills to keep themselves safe, it helps to reduce the risk. It’s all about making sure our tamariki are safe. We’re thankful to the Council and Contact Energy for making this happen.”

The programme is for primary-aged children and teaches participants how to swim or helps those needing to improve their skills.

Sam Needham (9) and his sister Tahlia (5) were two of the participants who took part in the programme.

Tahlia says she learnt a lot and had a lot of fun as well.

“I learnt how to properly float on my back. I really like swimming so it was fun coming to the pool and learning how to swim.”

Sam says he learnt different arm strokes.

“We also used the life jackets and flutterboards. The lessons made me feel more confident when I’m in the water because I’ve learnt how to keep myself safe.”

Sam says he was happy to receive a certificate and a goodie bag once he had completed his five lessons.

“There were a lot of cool things in the bag like new googles and a water bottle.”

Di says there are two more weeks of the programme.

“All the spots are booked up for this programme but we will run more lessons in the next school holidays. We encourage people to keep an eye on our Facebook page for more information.”







