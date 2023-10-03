Community influencers Amber Mathew and Pallak Manan modelling some of the clothing available at this year's pop-up shop opening soon. Photo / Tammie Pittwood Photography

The Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop is always a popular event for thrifty fashionistas throughout Taranaki and further afield.

This year, the organisers have invited community influencers to model some of the clothing at the pop-up to give a sneak peek of the great items available at the pop-up event which opens on October 7 this year.

Skirts are the fashion focus this week, with two fantastic skirts featured in this photo. Amber Mathew (left) is wearing a Trelise Cooper skirt paired with a vintage satin shirt, while Pallak Manan is wearing a Lemon Tree skirt paired with a bright pink Kate Sylvester top.

All these items and many more will be available in this year’s pop-up, with plenty to choose from for all shapes and styles.

The Details

What: Taranaki Women’s Refuge pop-up shop and pre-loved clothing sale

When: Saturday, October 7, to Sunday, October 15

Where: La Mer Lounge, New Plymouth Raceway

Online: Find Taranaki Women’s Refuge popup shop on Facebook and Instagram