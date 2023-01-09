Ōpunake High School head boy Harry Gibson, 16, and head girl Jorja Symes, 17. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Ōpunake High School’s 2023 head girl and boy are looking forward to leading the school.

At the school’s senior prizegiving last year, the head students were announced with Jorja Symes, 17, and Harry Gibson, 16, to take on the two leading roles.

Becoming head girl was a goal of Jorja’s since she first entered the school as a Year 9 student.

“I always knew when the time came I’d put my name forward for the role. It’s still a bit of a shock to me but it’s something I feel very honoured to be selected for.”

She says working together with the school’s other head students and staff is important to her.

“I want us to all work together so we can help each student grow as individuals.”

Jorja is taking English, chemistry, physics, biology and physical education this year. While she’s still deciding what to do in the future, she says she is certain she will make the most of the role.

“It’s very exciting. I look forward to what’s to come in the year to come.”

Callum will share some classes with Jorja, taking biology, chemistry, physics, calculus and recreational studies this year.

“Like Jorja, I’m looking forward to the opportunity of leading our school.”

He says it’s a privilege to lead the student body in 2023.

“I was proud and stoked when it was announced that I was head boy.”

Once he finishes high school Callum plans to join the air force. At the moment, he says, he’s focusing on his role as head boy and working with staff and the wider school community to help the students of the school.

“I can’t wait for the year ahead.”

Callum and Jorja will be joined by deputy head boy Teague Mullin, 17, and girl Holly Gasson, 16, this year.



