Opunake High School student Tom Tito-Green is headed to Parliament this week. Photo / Achim Hanne

Tom Tito-Green has a passion for Taranaki history, a determination to share it, and thanks to the 2022 Youth Parliament, a platform to share it from.

As the Youth MP for the New Plymouth Electorate, Tom has been working with, and learning from, Glen Bennett, the MP who selected him for the role late last year.

"At first I thought it would be quite strict and daunting working with a politician, but it actually is quite down-to-earth working with Glen. It is pretty cool to be working with him."

As part of the two-day Youth Parliament event this week, the Opunake High School student will give a speech to his fellow Youth MPs, and says he plans to speak about the importance and relevance of Taranaki's history in the modern world.

He says the experience doesn't just benefit the rangatahi selected to attend.

"We have a responsibility to give a voice to youth around the country, with their issues and their problems. Youth MPs can teach youth through this about our government so that they're not so afraid when they reach eighteen and are not so unsure of how the system works."

New Zealand Youth Parliament is held by the New Zealand Parliament and Ministry of Youth Development every three years. Each MP selects a member of their community to represent them over a six-month tenure from March to August culminating in a two-day event held in Wellington from 19-20 July 2022. While at Parliament, Youth MPs will have the opportunity to debate topics such as trade, nuclear energy and climate change. Tom says he thinks the experience will be valuable.

"It's just a really open-minded experience for all of us to go into. It's an event where we can gain a good understanding of governance and parliament systems. It's a really intriguing position [Youth MPs] are in."

Tom is on the Justice Select Committee and will be debating the question "How can the government better meet its obligations under te Tiriti when considering policy or legislation?" during his time on the committee.

Achim Hanne is one of 19 rangatahi selected to participate in Youth Parliament 2022 as a member of the Youth Press Gallery. The six-month programme allows young people from around Aotearoa New Zealand to actively work and be heard on topics and issues they are passionate about.