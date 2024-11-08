Advertisement
Ōpunakē artist brings love of surfing and nature to his work

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Ōpunakē artist Chris Fuller with his artwork, Summer Gem. Photo / Bonnie Kahui

An Ōpunakē artist has won a top award in a national competition.

Chris Fuller received highly commended in the Taranaki Artists category of the Taranaki National Art Awards for his Summer Gem painting.

Fuller, who first entered the awards in 2002, said he was pleased to win the $1000 cash prize sponsored by the Stratford Art Society.

“It’s a celebration of art and people more than a competition, it is an opportunity to be a part of an exhibition on a scale that does not present itself very often for the average artist. To win an award was a bonus, a great surprise, and even more so when I found out the prize was $1000.”

He said his award-winning work was created with nature in mind.

“My inspiration is to celebrate and bring attention to the beauty of nature, land and sea, and hopefully inspire others to do a little to protect it themselves, even if its simply picking up some plastic off the beach, it all makes a difference.

“With my love of surfing, nature and kaitiakitanga (protection and guardianship), it was only natural my subject matter would incorporate these three things.”

To create the artwork, Fuller painted driftwood from the Taranaki Foreshore, he said.

“I am now finding old hardwood from building sites and hand-shaping small surfboards.

“This process is satisfying because I have the desire to shape surfboards but have never really wanted to be involved with fibreglass.

“I then sand and smooth the surface, applying a good undercoat of water-based paint before painting with acrylics. This particular piece is a glassy barreling wave inspired by summer conditions, hence the name Summer Gem.”

Fuller said he’s been creative since he was young.

“It has always been a love of mine. Then in 1998 I attended Taranaki Polytech for a year and immersed myself in 14 different art subjects, and through that journey, I got hugely inspired to paint.”

For the past 10 years, he’s been painting murals using house paints and brushes.

“There are several of my creations spread around Ōpunakē depicting coastal scenes with surfbreaks and native trees, and recently one that has been quite popular was with two Humpback whales painted on the new wharepaku beside the recreational centre.

“Two summers ago I was commissioned to paint a mural on either end of the Kaupokonui Beach toilets.”



